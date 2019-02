TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club is getting ready to host the 9th Annual 2 X 2 Bonspiel.

Each team must consist of two students with a student playing skip or third.

Entry fee is $80.00 per team.

The Bonspiel will include supper, prizes, and medals.

The 2 X 2 Bonspiel is taking place March 8 and 9, 2019, at the Taylor Curling Club.

To register for this event, you can call Wendy Kimmie at 250-789-9089.