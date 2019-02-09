Another extreme cold warning issued for the B.C. Peace

UPDATE – For the first time since February 1, the extreme cold warning has been lifted for the B.C. Peace.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another day another extreme cold warning is in place for the B.C. Peace.

The warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. The warning has been in place since February 1. A cold arctic air mass has settled over the B.C. Central Interior.

The combination of cold temperatures and brisk winds will produce wind chill values near minus 40 this morning. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to increase on Sunday and into next week, but the wind will still be a factor. Windchills on Sunday are expected to make the high of minus 19 feel more like minus 33.

See the full warning below.

3:37 AM PST Saturday 09 February 2019

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.