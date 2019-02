FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – February 27, 2019, was proclaimed Anti-Bullying & harassment day in support of the Pink Shirt Day initiative in Fort St John. February 27, 2019.

A request for the Proclamation was made by the City of Fort St. John Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JOHSC). The Committee stands against bullying and harassment within the workplace with staff wearing pink in support of the Pink Shirt Day initiative.

Currently, the City of Fort St John has a Discrimination & Harassment Policy in place (Council Policy No. 42/00) and works with a BCGEU representative and committee members on effective workplace training on bullying and harassment.

The (JOHSC) shares they are further guided by legislation under the Workers Compensation Act and the OHS Regulations with respect to workplace conduct, bullying and violence in the workplace. By ensuring employees and the employer participate in a productive, prosperous and healthy workplace free from discrimination and harassment.

February 27 is the national anti-bullying day in Canada. It had been celebrated once on February 25 in 2009. People are encouraged to practice kindness and wear pink to symbolize that you do not tolerate bullying in support of the Pink Shirt Day initiative.

The event originated in 2007 when David Shepherd and Travis Price of Berwick, Nova Scotia, bought and distributed 50 pink shirts after male ninth grade student Chuck McNeill was bullied for wearing a pink shirt during the first day of school.