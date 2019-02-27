-4 C
The large fireball about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George after Enbridge's natural gas pipeline exploded on October 9th. Photo by Greg Noel/Twitter
B.C. First Nation affected by pipeline explosion files lawsuit against Enbridge

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – A British Columbia First Nation near the explosion of a natural gas transmission pipeline owned by Enbridge has filed a lawsuit against the energy company.

Chief Dominic Frederick of Lheidli T’enneh First Nation near Prince George says their B.C. Supreme Court civil lawsuit asks for a permanent injunction preventing Enbridge from operating the pipeline in their territory and reserves.

The action also asks for a mandatory injunction requiring the company to immediately dismantle and remove the pipeline from its and restore the lands to their natural state.

The pipeline exploded in a ball of flames on Oct. 9 a few kilometres from the First Nation community, cutting service to millions of customers in the province and forcing months of conservation by consumers.

Enbridge says in a statement that it’s not in the public interest to stop operating a critical piece of energy infrastructure that millions of people in B.C. and the U.S. Pacific Northwest rely on every day.

It says Enbridge CEO Al Monaco has been in contact with Frederick to negotiate a settlement and an agreement.

