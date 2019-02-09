-26.7 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, February 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo Credit Coastal GasLink - Pipeline Project
Home Canadian Press B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says Coastal GasLink must submit a notice of construction at least 48 hours before it starts work under its permit to build a pipeline that is opposed by some members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

The commission has warned the Calgary-based company after it received complaints from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en who alleged that Coastal GasLink engaged in construction without an archaeological impact assessment and also destroyed traplines and tents.

A letter from the commission dated Thursday says Coastal GasLink didn’t submit the required notification on Jan. 22.

- Advertisement -

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to a liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat.

On Thursday, the provincial government said it is undertaking a process with the Office of the Wet’suwet’en focused on the First Nation’s title, rights, laws and traditional governance throughout their territory.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose Coastal GasLink’s $40-billion project, which led to the arrests of 14 people at a blockade last month.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleCrokicurl rink set to open this weekend
Next articleB.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

RECENT STORIES

News

City bus service suspended in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - B.C. Transit has suspended bus service in Dawson Creek. Service has been suspended until further notice...
Read more
News

Northern Development launches new website for Love Northern B.C.

Tracy Teves -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has developed the 'Love Northern BC' movement to help connect people...
Read more
News

Another extreme cold warning issued for the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - For the first time since February 1, the extreme cold warning has been lifted for the B.C....
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER _ The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says Coastal GasLink must submit a notice of construction at least 48 hours before it starts...

B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

Crokicurl rink set to open this weekend

Fort St John Hospital Foundation to celebrate 25th Anniversary

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.