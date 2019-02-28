BC Hydro will resume Site C debris burning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be burning debris, dependent upon appropriate venting conditions, as part of their reservoir clearing work.

Areas burning will be taking place at, include;

The north bank of the Peace River near the Cache Creek area

Along the transmission line corridor south of the Peace River.

In the Moberly River drainage

Burning is slated for today, Thursday, February 28th.

BC Hydro shares the Site C project includes an 83-kilometre reservoir that will be about two-to-three times the width of the current river. This reservoir will extend west from the Site C dam site to Hudson’s Hope.

Filling the reservoir is one of the last construction activities to take place, the reservoir area needs to be cleared of trees and vegetation in order to prepare for river diversion in 2020, Highway 29 realignment, and other activities.

For a complete outline on the clear and burn procedure; CLICK HERE