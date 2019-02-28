Big Bam Ski Hill to offer second weekend of Big Bam Ski School March 9 & 10

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Big Bam Ski Hill will be hosting a second weekend for Big Bam Ski School on March 9 and 10, 2019.

Big Bam is offering lessons for both children and adults who are looking to learn skiing.

According to Big Bam Ski Hill Secretary, Tawnia Salsbury, the Club is looking for more instructors and volunteers to help out with the lessons.

“Right now we are still in need of certified instructors, ski and snowboard. I would love to have more instructors available, and/or a certified snowboard instructor willing to donate some time.”

Lessons available include:

Child lessons at 11:15 a.m. Saturday

Adult/Child lessons at 2:15 p.m. Saturday

Adult/Child lessons at 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Payment for the course is $20 per person for a one hour lesson, with prepayment required.

The fee does not include rentals or lift passes.

Big Bam Ski School is taking place this weekend, March 2 and 3, at the Big Bam Ski Hill.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Big Bam website or their Facebook page.