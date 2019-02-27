Big Bam Ski Hill to offer Ski School this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Big Bam Ski Hill is offering Big Bam Ski School this weekend, March 2 and 3, 2019.

Big Bam is offering lessons for both children and adults who are looking to learn skiing.

According to Big Bam’s Facebook page, there are only eight spaces left for availability.

These vacant spaces include:

2 spaces left (Child) at 11:15 a.m. Saturday

3 spaces left (Adult/Child) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday

3 spaces left (Adult/Child) at 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Payment for the course is $20 per person for a one hour lesson, with prepayment required.

The fee does not include rentals or lift passes.

Big Bam Ski School is taking place this weekend, March 2 and 3, at the Big Bam Ski Hill.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Big Bam website or their Facebook page.