Black Diamond Group's Little Prairie Lodge in Chetwynd. Supplied photo
Energy News

Black Diamond to start construction on worker accommodations for Coastal GasLink

Adam Reaburn
CALGARY, A.B. – Coastal GasLink has given approval to Black Diamond Group to start construction of the worker accommodations for the project.

The 908-bed camp contract was announced in July of 2018 and is estimated to be worth $42.5 million over 27 months.  Black Diamond Group has partnered with the West Moberly First Nations and the two will provide remote workforce accommodations for the construction of the pipeline.

Work should start in the first quarter of 2019.

Black Diamond Group also announced they have been awarded a 304-bed rental contract in Kitimat that will support the expected growth in the region during LNG Canada’s construction.

Author

Adam Reaburn
