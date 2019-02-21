Blueberry River First Nation’s tap water is now safe

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ban on drinking tap water for the Blueberry River First Nation has now been lifted.

The First Nations Health Authority shares, corrective measure have been taken, Blueberry tap water was re-tested and it was determined that the previous lab-reported nitrate levels were inaccurate due to a sampling error. A wrong preservative in the sampling bottle caused an inaccurate result. Nitrate levels were re-tested at four locations in Blueberry on February 19, 2019, and all were satisfactory, so the tap water has always been safe.

The following steps are to ensure your water is safe for drinking;

– Before using your water, run all the cold water faucets for one minute.

– Remove all screens on your faucet and clean them in soap and water and then rinse.

– Run all drinking fountains for one full minute.

– If you have a water softener, run it through a regeneration cycle and be sure to check your owners manual for additional minutes.

The First Nations Health Authority shares after you have followed all of the above instructions the tap water is safe to use.

For more information, contact Health Centre, Environment Health Officer and/or Chief and Council