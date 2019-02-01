-23.5 C
Bryan Cox, president and CEO, BC LNG Alliance February 2019 (CNW Group/BC LNG Alliance)
News

Bryan Cox, new president and CEO of BC LNG Alliance

Tracy Teves
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Board of Directors for the BC LNG Alliance (BCLNGA) announced that Bryan Cox was appointed president and CEO and will begin his position mid-February.

“We are very pleased Bryan has joined the BC LNG Alliance as president and CEO,” said Rod Maier, board chair of the BCLNGA and vice president Policy, Government and Public Affairs for Chevron Canada Limited. “He has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his career and his recent experience leading the MABC makes him extremely qualified for this position to lead the BCLNGA into a new chapter as a leading industry in B.C. and Canada.”

Cox currently holds the position of president and CEO at the Mining Association of BC (MABC), having joined the MABC in 2014 as vice-president of corporate affairs. Previously, Cox held the role of vice-president, Western Canada for Canada’s National Brewers following leading public affairs in Western Canada for Molson. Cox began his career in Victoria, working for the ministries of health and education for the B.C. government. Bryan has lived in the lower mainland since 2009 and is married with a young family.

The BCLNGA is the voice of the LNG industry in B.C., representing the province’s leading LNG projects with the purpose of fostering the growth of a safe, inclusive, environmentally responsible, and globally competitive LNG industry in Canada.

