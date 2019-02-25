-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated in the 8th Annual Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial.

On Saturday night, the Mighty Tucks faced the Ace Holes for the Crystal Cup final.

After a well-fought game, the Mighty Tucks would take over The Crystal Cup title, beating the Ace Holes 14-11.

The Mighty Tucks took on the Ace Holes for the Crystal Cup Final on Saturday night. Source Facebook

Also on Saturday night, the VI Blackhawks and the Net Sticks and Chill faced off for the Sapphire Cup.

After a well-played game, the VI Blackhawks won the game and beat the Net Sticks and Chill, claiming the Sapphire Cup title.

The VI Blackhawks faced the Net Sticks and Chill for the Sapphire Cup Final on Saturday night. Source Facebook

Then on Sunday, 38 teams competed in the Sid Davis Youth Memorial.

It was a cold, but a very sunny day as teams competed in the Sid Davis Youth Memorial.

One of the many games that took place for the Sid Davis Youth Memorial on Sunday. Photo by Scott Brooks

The winning teams for the Sid Davis include:

  • Pre-Novice – The Eagles
  • Novice – The Mighty Pucks
  • Atom – The Quikstix Bandits
  • Pee-Wee – The Junior Highlanders
  • Bantam/Midget – The Outdoor Rink Kingz

