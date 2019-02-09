City bus service suspended in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – B.C. Transit has suspended bus service in Dawson Creek.

Service has been suspended until further notice due to the extreme cold temperatures. In a tweet Saturday, B.C. Transit says all services have been suspended in the community.

Environment Canada has an extreme cold warning in place for the B.C. Peace region. The combination of cold temperatures and brisk winds will produce wind chill values near minus 40.

Service in @citydawsoncreek is suspended until further notice due to the extreme cold. For further details, please call 250-782-4636. https://t.co/G7xUXpWCjn — BC Transit (@BCTransit) February 9, 2019

- Advertisement -

B.C. Transit says residents can call 250-782-4636 if they have any questions.