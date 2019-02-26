City Council approves grant application for Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the recent Regular City Council Meeting, Council approved the application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for a grant to put towards the Festival Plaza.

The grant worth up to $50,000 from the Northeast Regional Development Account would help add value to the work that is done shares the City Manager.

The Festival Plaza will be located on the northwest corner of Centennial Park on the grounds next to 100th street and 96 Avenue. The Plaza will act as a visual entrance to the City of Fort St. John when travelling in from the south.

This new space in Centennial Park aligns with the City’s strategic plan to use downtown as a social, vibrant hub. The City would like to start project tendering in March 2019 and begin construction in April with completion in September 2019.