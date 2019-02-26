-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports City of Fort St John Recreation to host Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March...
Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation to host Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March 5

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting a Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March 5, 2019.

Taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, youth get a chance to take part in free physical activities.

Activities include glow in the dark yoga fitness, glow in the dark pound fitness, and a guided gym workout.

- Advertisement -

Participate in these activities and you get the chance to be entered to win a fitness prize pack.

The Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night is taking place on March 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

This event is open to youth between the ages of 12 to 18 years of age.

Remember to bring comfortable athletic clothing, clean running shoes, and a water bottle.

For more information, you can call the Recreation Department at 250-785-4592.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleOGC partnering with First Nations on restoration projects

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated...
Read more
Sports

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fourth game of the NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight, February 25, as four teams...
Read more
Sports

Fundraiser night for Midget Predators this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Thursday, February 28, the Northeast B.C. Midget Predators will be holding a Midget Female...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated in the 8th Annual Crystal...

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.