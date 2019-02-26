City of Fort St John Recreation to host Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March 5

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting a Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night on March 5, 2019.

Taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, youth get a chance to take part in free physical activities.

Activities include glow in the dark yoga fitness, glow in the dark pound fitness, and a guided gym workout.

Participate in these activities and you get the chance to be entered to win a fitness prize pack.

The Tween/Teen Tri-Activity Night is taking place on March 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

This event is open to youth between the ages of 12 to 18 years of age.

Remember to bring comfortable athletic clothing, clean running shoes, and a water bottle.

For more information, you can call the Recreation Department at 250-785-4592.