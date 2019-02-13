Community One Stop taking place March 9 at Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation will be hosting Community One Stop on March 9, 2019.

This is an opportunity for you to discover and sign up for spring and summer activities put on by different organizations throughout Fort St John.

According to City Recreation, Community One Stop gives everyone access to signing up for recreational activities all in one place.

“By bringing everyone together, the community can then access every opportunity at one time and in one place. Group information, registration and schedules are given to interested people, and they will be able to register the whole family for the upcoming season of activities.”

Community One Stop is taking place Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Totem Mall.

For more information, you can contact the City of Fort St. John Recreation at 250-794-3284, or by email at [email protected]