-12.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Convoy leaves Ottawa after second day, enjoying Tory support
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Convoy leaves Ottawa after second day, enjoying Tory support

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – A smaller version of the United We Roll convoy left Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, words of support from one more Conservative MP trailing behind.

“Listen, we stand together united as a country,” Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder told the crowd. “This is about developing an energy industry that keeps us alive and gives us a place on the world stage.”

It was also about other things. Members of the convoy, which left Red Deer, Alta., on Feb. 14, expressed a wide variety of demands. Primary among them were scrapping the federal carbon tax and two bills that overhaul environmental assessments of energy projects and ban oil tankers from the northern coast of British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

Another equally prominent complaint is that Canada signed a non-binding United Nations agreement on migration in December, supposedly surrendering its immigration policies to foreigners.

Mark Friesen, a convoy organizer from Saskatoon, spoke for a second time Wednesday, attacking so-called “global governance” and saying policies down to the municipal level were the results of agreements with the United Nations to implement its sustainable development agenda.

Friesen, like many of the convoy participants, is affiliated with the populist “yellow-vest” movement, which critics have accused of being racist and anti-immigrant. Other organizers said that yellow-vest members were welcome but the convoy was not a yellow-vest action.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, finance critic Pierre Poilievre, several other Tories, and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier also addressed the demonstration Tuesday, all sticking to their support of oil and gas pipelines and the energy industry and staying away from talk about the United Nations, immigration and the idea that appeared on some protest placards that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be arrested for treason.

When the convoy left Alberta, it claimed more than 150 vehicles and about that many people gathered on Parliament’s lawn Tuesday. By Wednesday, an assortment of about 40 semis, pickups and cars occupied several blocks in front of Parliament and 50 or so people listened to the final speeches.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleU.S. based Devon Energy says it intends to exit Canadian oilsands sector
Next articleNPHL Semi-Finals to start this Thursday

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he would shelve oil by rail deal

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says if he wins the spring election, he will try to cancel...
Read more
News

Shaw Service is temporarily unavailable Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shaw service is currently unavailable for their service area.In speaking with Chethan Lakshman, VP External...
Read more
News

Fort St. John North Peace Museum Heritage Day

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum is celebrating 'The Tie that Binds' Heritage Day Saturday, February...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

NPHL Semi-Finals to start this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NPHL Semi-Finals will be starting this Thursday, February 21.Four teams will be battling it out in a best...

Convoy leaves Ottawa after second day, enjoying Tory support

U.S. based Devon Energy says it intends to exit Canadian oilsands...

Usage continues to grow at District of Taylor Library

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.