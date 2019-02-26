Council declared the Condill lots as surplus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the recent Regular City Council Meeting, a Request for Decision was made to Council in order to continue to the final stage of the Condill project, making the land available for redevelopment.

At the time the Report was being read, Councillor Trevor Bolin removed himself from the Chambers due to conflict of interest as City staff were seeking the land to be designated as surplus and ask Council to approve securing a listing real estate agent.

The revitalization to the Downtown core is a key strategic objective to the Citizens of Fort St. John. With the purchase and demolition of the Condill Hotel, this was a marker that the City recognizes as the start of a transformation to this area.

The final stage of the project is to make the land available for redevelopment which is subject to the vision defined in the Official Community Plan (OCP). Development on these lots will follow the OCP and zoning bylaws to create the vision for downtown.

