Blain Cranston. Source godinos.com
Sports

Cranston finishes Usport volleyball last weekend with Calgary Dinos

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former student from Bert Bowes and North Peace Secondary School, Blain Cranston, finished his league play with Usport volleyball last weekend with the University of Calgary Dinos Men’s Volleyball team.

A 2013 graduate of NPSS, Cranston played two years ACAC men’s volleyball with Grande Prairie Regional College and three years with the University of Calgary Dinos.

The Canada West playoffs start this Thursday, February 21, with the ranked #8 Dinos playing at #1 University of Brandon Bobcats.

It will be a best of three on matches Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 6 p.m. MST, which will be live-streamed on CanadaWest.tv.

Cranston will graduate in April of 2019 with a degree in Kinesiology.

