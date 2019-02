FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former student from Bert Bowes and North Peace Secondary School, Blain Cranston, has received a Canada West Second Team All-Star award.

A 2013 graduate of NPSS, Cranston has played three years of men’s volleyball with the University of Calgary Dinos.

Recently, Cranston and his team, the Dinos, played in the Canada West playoffs but lost both games to the Brandon University Bobcats, ending their run for the Canada West playoffs.

Cranston will graduate in April of 2019 with a degree in Kinesiology.