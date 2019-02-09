Crokicurl rink set to open this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be opening the Crokicurl rink for the season starting this weekend.

The Crokicurl rink is located between the North Peace Leisure Pool and the North Peace Arena.

According to the City, Crokicurl is a sport that combines curling and crokinole into an exciting outdoor game for all ages. Using junior curling rocks, the game is played with two teams attempting to score the most points.

Mayor Lori Ackerman feels that this rink is a great addition to the community.

“This is a fun addition to our Winter City and just another reason why we are ranked as the best place to live in British Columbia.”

The City says Crokicurl Rink will be open for use between dawn and dusk, providing temperatures remain below freezing.

The City reminds users not to park in accessible parking spaces near the rink and to use caution while walking on the ice.

For more information, you can visit the City’s website.