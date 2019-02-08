Crystal Cup releases Family Event Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge has released its Family Event Schedule.

The Family Event Schedule includes activities such as games of shinny, ice fishing, and helicopter rides.

You can even skate with special guest NHL Alumni Travis Moen.

The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge Family Events takes place February 23 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Charlie Lake.

For more information on the 8th Crystal Cup, you can visit the Crystal Cup website.

Here is the full schedule:

Shinny Rink Events

10 am – Registration opens at Children’s Tent

11 am- Shinny Game (Saturday only)

1 pm – Timed Obstacle Course (Saturday only)

3 pm- Passing accuracy (Saturday only)

All Day- Hardest Shot, target shooting, puck keep up, drop in shinny

Tons of Prizes to be won!

Children’s Tent

10am- Registration Opens

11 am- face painting, balloon animals, colouring contest, and *snow games* begin

12 pm- 1st colouring contest draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride Draw

12:30- Piñata

1pm-2nd Coloring Contest Draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride

2 pm- 3rd Coloring Contest Draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride Draw

2:30- Piñata

3 pm- 4th Coloring Contest Draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride