-26.7 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, February 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]eticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Crystal Cub, the mascot of the Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge, was hanging out with his new friends at the 2018 Crystal Cup.
Home Sports Crystal Cup releases Family Event Schedule
Sports

Crystal Cup releases Family Event Schedule

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge has released its Family Event Schedule.

The Family Event Schedule includes activities such as games of shinny, ice fishing, and helicopter rides.

You can even skate with special guest NHL Alumni Travis Moen.

- Advertisement -

The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge Family Events takes place February 23 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Charlie Lake.

For more information on the 8th Crystal Cup, you can visit the Crystal Cup website.

 

Here is the full schedule:

Shinny Rink Events

10 am – Registration opens at Children’s Tent

11 am- Shinny Game (Saturday only)

1 pm – Timed Obstacle Course (Saturday only)

3 pm- Passing accuracy (Saturday only)

All Day- Hardest Shot, target shooting, puck keep up, drop in shinny

Tons of Prizes to be won!

Children’s Tent

10am- Registration Opens

11 am- face painting, balloon animals, colouring contest, and *snow games* begin

12 pm- 1st colouring contest draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride Draw

12:30- Piñata

1pm-2nd Coloring Contest Draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride

2 pm- 3rd Coloring Contest Draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride Draw

2:30- Piñata

3 pm- 4th Coloring Contest Draw / Mega Prize Draw / Helicopter Ride

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John Steer Wrestler performing well at rodeo in Texas
Next articleFort Nelson vandalism at the Demonstration Forest

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers face St Albert Blues on Friday night

Scott Brooks -
ST. ALBERT, A.B. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road to St. Albert to face...
Read more
Sports

Crokicurl rink set to open this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be opening the Crokicurl rink for the season...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Steer Wrestler performing well at rodeo in Texas

Scott Brooks -
FORT WORTH, TX - Fort St. John Steer Wrestler, Stephen Culling, was down in Fort Worth, Texas competing at...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER _ The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says Coastal GasLink must submit a notice of construction at least 48 hours before it starts...

B.C. Oil and Gas Commission warns Coastal GasLink over pipeline construction

Crokicurl rink set to open this weekend

Fort St John Hospital Foundation to celebrate 25th Anniversary

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.