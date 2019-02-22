Crystal Cup weather update for opening night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Organizers of the Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial have provided a weather update for tonight’s opening night, February 22.

With the weather predicted to get colder, they are encouraging everyone to bundle up, and bundle up good.

Along with the colder temperatures, it has brought an amount of snow that has piled up throughout the day.

Organizers say they will be going forward with tonight’s games and are currently clearing the drift off the rinks.

They also say that some shovelling may be required right up until 6:00 p.m., adding that all teams will be required to help shovel.

“There still may be some snow on the rinks so please prepare to shovel a bit those playing in the first games at 6:00 p.m. It is also in the rules and regulations that all teams grab a shovel and clear the rinks for the next team at the end of their games.”

For further updates, be sure to follow the Crystal Cup Facebook page.