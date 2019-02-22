-12.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 22, 2019
The route map for the 2019 edition of Tour of the Peace. Source TOTP
Sports

Date announced for 2019 Tour of the Peace

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A date for the 2019 edition of Tour of the Peace has been announced.

This year’s event is set to take place on August 17, 2019.

In a post on the Event’s Facebook page, Organizers say this year’s goal is to take type one diabetes to type none, and have decided to switch things up a bit this year with the ride/walk/run based in Beatton Provincial Park.

Organizers say walkers will be treated to the beauty of Beatton Park, with family activities to follow at Charlie Lake.

“Walkers will be treated to a beautiful nature walk through picturesque Beatton Park followed by fun family activities at the lake. Runners will be given a choice of a fun 10 km trail run or a challenging 20 km trail marathon. Hey when you’re done, even a dip in Charlie Lake will feel great!”

For cyclists, Organizers say they will be picked up at Beatton Park and driven to Dinosaur Lake where they will start the 151 Kilometre Tour of the Peace, finishing at Beatton Park.

“Cyclists will be picked up from Beatton Park and driven out to Dinosaur Lake where they can ride the Peace Valley and tour the Peace Country for 151 kms. The tour will be broken into four stages and riders will be given the option of doing it solo or having a team for each leg.”

Registration for the event will begin on April 1, 2019.

For more information and updates, you can visit the Tour of the Peace Facebook page.

Scott Brooks
