Thursday, February 7, 2019
News

Dawson Creek Fire Department saved a house from catching fire

Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fire Department attended a fire on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019. With a quick response, no one was injured and the fire was contained to the garage.


The call was received at 1 pm by the DC Fire Department, one apparatus, three support vehicles and 9 Firefighters were dispatched to the fire that took place on the 1200 block of 117th Avenue, Fire Chief Shorty Smith shared.

The fire was contained and the homeowners did have insurance, the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

As the temperatures were very cold, Chief Smith shares that fires can burn a little slower when they meet open air yet the test is keeping the fire hoses from freezing.

This was a successful event as the fire was confined to the garage and no damage was done to the home.

 

Tracy Teves
