Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Forest Fire. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
NewsRegional

District of Taylor and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality receive funding for evacuation planning

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has approved sixty local and regional governments and First Nations communities for the funding of evacuation route planning.

Local communities to have been awarded the funding include the District of Taylor and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

Approximately $1.5 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding was set aside by the Government to support evacuation route planning.

Out of the $1.5 million, Taylor received $18,500 with the Northern Rockies receiving $10,475.

Since the September 2017 Budget update, communities and governments throughout B.C. have received more than $17 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, says it is top of mind for the Government to invest in communities and people safety.

“We can’t predict exactly when a disaster may hit, but we can help our partners prepare so that if people have to be evacuated, they’re doing so in the safest, best way possible. Investing in communities and people is top of mind, and this is another step toward ensuring people’s safety in the event of a large-scale emergency situation.”

Funding for the evacuation route planning component of the CEPF was announced at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ convention in September 2017.

This funding is part of a $33.5-million plan designed to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters.

Scott Brooks
