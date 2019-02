FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 97.

As of Friday, February 1 at 2:47 p.m. MST, a travel advisory is in effect between Highway 39 and Hasler Road for 123.2 km, 23 km south of Chetwynd to Mackenzie Junction.

Due to winter storm conditions, drivers are advised to drive with caution.

- Advertisement -

For road condition updates, you can visit DriveBC.