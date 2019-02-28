-6.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Construction on Encana's Cutbank Ridge Partnership project. Supplied photo
Home Canadian Press Encana reports US$1.03B fourth quarter profit, production up from year ago
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Encana reports US$1.03B fourth quarter profit, production up from year ago

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Encana Corp. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$1.03 billion compared with a loss a year ago as production increased 20 percent.

The Calgary-based energy company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to $1.08 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a loss of $229 million or 24 cents per share in the last three months of 2017.

Operating earnings for the quarter amounted to $305 million or 32 cents per share, up from an operating profit of $114 million or 12 cents per share a year earlier.

- Advertisement -

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.38 billion, up from $1.21 billion.

Total production in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 403,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 335,200 a year ago.

In its outlook for 2019, Encana says its capital budget for the year will be the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleAudit results for Access to Emergency Health Services
Next articleVillage of Rycroft residents should not consume tap water

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Hydro Site C will be burning in the Moberly River drainage

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  BC Hydro will be burning debris in the Moberly River drainage, dependent upon appropriate...
Read more
News

Toastmasters Business Challenge Open House

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Achievers Toastmasters of FSJ is hosting their first Local Business Challenge & Networking Night in...
Read more
Canadian Press

Encana says cost cutting includes 15% job reduction after Newfield acquisition

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, AB - The CEO of Encana Corp. says it cut its total workforce by 15 per cent and...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Encana reports US$1.03B fourth quarter profit, production up from year ago

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Encana Corp. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$1.03 billion compared with a loss a year ago as production increased 20 percent.The...

Audit results for Access to Emergency Health Services

Spring 2019 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released this Friday

Big Bam Ski Hill to offer Ski School this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.