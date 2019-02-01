-23.5 C
Environment Canada has issued a weather warning.
Extreme cold warning issued for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An extreme cold warning has been issued for the North Peace.

Environment Canada says a period of very cold wind chills is expected through Saturday night.  The wind chill will produce temperatures below minus 40.

The forecast calls for temperatures to drop to minus 38 overnight Friday and to minus 43 overnight Saturday before the current storm moves out of the B.C. Peace.

See the full warning below.

2:32 PM PST Friday 01 February 2019
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

With arctic air now settled over the Peace region, strong northerly winds will continue tonight to produce wind chill values below minus 40. Windy conditions are expected to last through Saturday night.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Adam Reaburn
