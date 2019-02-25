-31.7 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Extreme cold warning issued for the South Peace and Grande Prairie

Adam Reaburn
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Dawson Creek and the Alberta Peace.

The warning says with the temperature near minus 35 and winds of 10 to 15 km/h, the temperature will feel more like minus 40.

Windchill values are expected to improve by Monday afternoon.  Meanwhile, the warning is also in place for the Alberta Peace for the second day.  The weather should improve on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.

In the North Peace, there isn’t a warning, but we are experiencing extreme cold.  The wind is making things feel more like minus 39.

See the full warning for the South Peace below.:

Issued at 2019-02-25 11:40 UTC by Environment Canada:
Extreme cold warning issued for:
B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)

Current details:
Temperatures near minus 35 combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h
will produce wind chill values of minus 40 or colder early this morning near Dawson Creek.

Wind chill values will improve later this morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

Adam Reaburn
