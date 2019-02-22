-12.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 22, 2019
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Financial support for fridge replacement available to residents affected by Old Fort Landslide

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has announced that Old Fort residents, affected by the Landslide, may be able to apply for support for the cost of replacing fridges and freezers.

The Canadian Red Cross and the B.C. Government will be offering financial assistance to help cover replacement costs.

According to the PRRD, financial assistance for spoiled food replacement is also available.

For more information and to see if you are eligible, you can visit the Regional District’s website.

Scott Brooks
