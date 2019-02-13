-15.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Flyers battled for the puck as they hosted the Grande Prairie Athletics for game four of the playoffs on February 12. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Flyers fall to Athletics during game four of the playoffs
Sports

Flyers fall to Athletics during game four of the playoffs

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were home last night to host game four of the Western Semi-Finals against the Grande Prairie Athletics.

At 3:48 into the game, the Athletics scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

The Athletics would continue to take the lead as they would score another goal at 6:58 into the frame, making the score 2-0.

- Advertisement -

Then with 3:28 left in the period, Ryan Forbes would score a power play goal with assists from Kelly Loudoun and Tanner LeSann, setting the score 2-1.

At 17 seconds into the second period, Adam Horst would score a goal with an assist by Daylen Pearson tying the score at two apiece.

Then at 6:38 into the period, Rylan Sideroff would score one on the Athletics with a feed from Tanner LeSann and Joey Massingham making the score 3-2 over Grande Prairie.

Another goal for the Flyers would follow, at 8:34 into the frame, as Tanner LeSann scored a goal with assists from Kelly Loudoun and Sam Brennan making the score 4-2 as they headed into the third period.

At 4:49 into the third, the Athletics would score a goal making the score closer at 4-3.

Then at 7:07 remaining in the game, the Athletics would tie the score at four apiece.

The scoring didn’t stop for Grande Prairie as they would take the lead at 6:29 left in the period making the score 5-4 over the Flyers.

In a last-ditch effort, the Flyers would pull their goalie to add more men on the ice.

Unfortunately, this tactic did not work in the Flyers favour as the Athletics managed to score on an empty net with only 7.8 seconds left in the game making the final score 6-4 over the Flyers.

The Flyers are now sitting with only one win in the playoffs out of the four games played.

The Flyers are back in Grande Prairie this Thursday, February 14, for game five of the playoffs. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleTeck Resources reports lower Q4 profit amid lower prices for copper, zinc, oil
Next articleFSJ RCMP are reminding motorists to slow down for winter driving conditions

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Registration closes tonight for Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The registration deadline for the Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial is today,...
Read more
Sports

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skaters off to 2019 Canada Winter Games

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Four members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club are joining Team B.C....
Read more
Sports

Flyers fall to Grande Prairie in final game five of the playoffs

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Fort St. John Flyers were down in Grande Prairie on Thursday night as they...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Arts & Culture

High on Ice Winter Festival kicks off tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The High on Ice Winter Festival is kicking off tonight, at 4:00 p.m., with Opening Ceremonies at Centennial Park.City...

Registration closes tonight for Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skaters off to 2019 Canada Winter...

Dawson Creek receives application for a non-medical cannabis store licence

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.