Flyers fall to Athletics during game four of the playoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were home last night to host game four of the Western Semi-Finals against the Grande Prairie Athletics.

At 3:48 into the game, the Athletics scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

The Athletics would continue to take the lead as they would score another goal at 6:58 into the frame, making the score 2-0.

Then with 3:28 left in the period, Ryan Forbes would score a power play goal with assists from Kelly Loudoun and Tanner LeSann, setting the score 2-1.

At 17 seconds into the second period, Adam Horst would score a goal with an assist by Daylen Pearson tying the score at two apiece.

Then at 6:38 into the period, Rylan Sideroff would score one on the Athletics with a feed from Tanner LeSann and Joey Massingham making the score 3-2 over Grande Prairie.

Another goal for the Flyers would follow, at 8:34 into the frame, as Tanner LeSann scored a goal with assists from Kelly Loudoun and Sam Brennan making the score 4-2 as they headed into the third period.

At 4:49 into the third, the Athletics would score a goal making the score closer at 4-3.

Then at 7:07 remaining in the game, the Athletics would tie the score at four apiece.

The scoring didn’t stop for Grande Prairie as they would take the lead at 6:29 left in the period making the score 5-4 over the Flyers.

In a last-ditch effort, the Flyers would pull their goalie to add more men on the ice.

Unfortunately, this tactic did not work in the Flyers favour as the Athletics managed to score on an empty net with only 7.8 seconds left in the game making the final score 6-4 over the Flyers.

The Flyers are now sitting with only one win in the playoffs out of the four games played.

The Flyers are back in Grande Prairie this Thursday, February 14, for game five of the playoffs. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.