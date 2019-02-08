Fort Nelson vandalism at the Demonstration Forest

FORT NELSON, B.C. – While Municipal staff were conducting routine maintenance at the Demonstration Forest, the staff uncovered a potentially hazardous electrical situation.

Staff noticed the boxes attached to power poles had their locks removed and a ‘pigtail’ device was connected to one of the boxes.

Unauthorized accessing of power is an extremely unsafe activity which poses a danger both to the perpetrators and other residents using the area for regular recreation shared the Municipality.

- Advertisement -

Repairs are underway to the boxes and the Municipality wants the public to know when damage is done to public property it affects many people. They suggest discouraging those you see about to damage something and to report those who have damaged property.

The Municipality is reminding residents to protect the community from the few who choose to put others at risk and incur costs to taxpayers.

If you have information about the person(s) who were involved in this or any other act of vandalism to community property, you can report tips anonymously to the RCMP Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or complete and submit the online tip form.