Fort St. John Boxer wins gold at Canada Winter Games

RED DEER, A.B. – Fort St. John’s Brayden Sims has won gold at the Canada Winter Games.

Sims won boxing gold in the 60-kilogram weight class. He defeated Manitoba’s Justice Harborne.

“Today was a real emotional day. It took a lot of preparing for this fight especially. I’ve been visualizing that gold medal forever,” said Sims. “I am so glad I won. It was a close fight.”

GOLD MEDAL ALERT!!! 🚨 Brayden Sims (Fort St. John) defeats Manitoba’s Justice Harborne to win the 60kg gold 🥇 medal!#WEareBC pic.twitter.com/hyQ1XBYbY4 — Team BC (@GoTeamBC) February 21, 2019