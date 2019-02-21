-3.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Brayden Sims after winning Gold at the Canada Winter Games - Team BC on Twitter
Home Sports Fort St. John Boxer wins gold at Canada Winter Games
Sports

Fort St. John Boxer wins gold at Canada Winter Games

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RED DEER, A.B. – Fort St. John’s Brayden Sims has won gold at the Canada Winter Games.

Sims won boxing gold in the 60-kilogram weight class.  He defeated Manitoba’s Justice Harborne.

“Today was a real emotional day. It took a lot of preparing for this fight especially. I’ve been visualizing that gold medal forever,” said Sims. “I am so glad I won. It was a close fight.”

- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Adam Reaburn
Previous articleShaw Service is temporarily unavailable Fort St. John and Dawson Creek
Next articleAlberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he would shelve oil by rail deal

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies player of the Week: Aiden Tegart

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #28 Forward Aiden Tegart.Each week, a different...
Read more
Sports

Game one of NPHL Semi-Finals kick off tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game one of the NPHL Semi-Finals is kicking off tonight.Four teams will be battling...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers have two games this weekend against GP

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers have two games this weekend; one at home,...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Playoffs well under way in the NWJHL

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NWJHL playoffs are well underway as four teams battle it out for the semi-final positions.The teams currently playing...

One year until BC Winter Games in Fort St John

She Kills Monsters

Open House held to update FSJ LRMP

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.