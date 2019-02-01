Fort St John Flyers fall to Grande Prairie Athletics on Thursday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers were in Grande Prairie on Thursday night to take on the Athletics for the final game of the regular season.

At 1:28 into the game, Jaxon Glass would score a goal with an assist by James Walsh making the score 1-0 over the Athletics.

Then with 6:24 left in the frame, in a power play, Sam Brennan scored a goal with a feed from Joey Massingham and Josh Bennett making it a 2-0 lead.

Things would start to change later in the second period as, at 6:26 remaining in the frame, the Athletics would score a goal making the score 2-1.

Then with 1:45 left, the Athletics would score another goal making the score tied at two apiece.

The scoring wouldn’t stop as the Athletics would score one more goal at 53 seconds left in the second period.

This goal would make the score 3-2 over the Flyers as they headed into the third.

At 9:28 into period three, Jaxon Glass would score his second goal of the night, on a power play, with assists by James Walsh and Sam Brennan tying the score at three apiece.

Then at 6:39 left in the period, the Athletics would break the tie by scoring a goal making the score 4-3 over the Flyers.

At 1:15 remaining in the game, the Athletics would score another goal on the Flyers making the score 5-3.

Not defeated quite yet, with 54 seconds remaining, Rick Cleaver would score a goal with assists by Rylan Sideroff and Brandon Pfeil trialling behind the A’s 5-4.

In the end, the Flyers fell to the Athletics 5-4.

Since this was the last game of the regular season, the Flyers will now be heading off for the playoffs as they take on Grande Prairie for a seven-game series starting on February 5.

The Flyers playoffs schedule can be seen here.