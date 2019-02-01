-23.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Flyers were on the road visiting the Grande Prairie Athletics for the final game of the regular season on Thursday, January 31. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Fort St John Flyers fall to Grande Prairie Athletics on Thursday
Sports

Fort St John Flyers fall to Grande Prairie Athletics on Thursday

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers were in Grande Prairie on Thursday night to take on the Athletics for the final game of the regular season.

At 1:28 into the game, Jaxon Glass would score a goal with an assist by James Walsh making the score 1-0 over the Athletics.

Then with 6:24 left in the frame, in a power play, Sam Brennan scored a goal with a feed from Joey Massingham and Josh Bennett making it a 2-0 lead.

- Advertisement -

Things would start to change later in the second period as, at 6:26 remaining in the frame, the Athletics would score a goal making the score 2-1.

Then with 1:45 left, the Athletics would score another goal making the score tied at two apiece.

The scoring wouldn’t stop as the Athletics would score one more goal at 53 seconds left in the second period.

This goal would make the score 3-2 over the Flyers as they headed into the third.

At 9:28 into period three, Jaxon Glass would score his second goal of the night, on a power play, with assists by James Walsh and Sam Brennan tying the score at three apiece.

Then at 6:39 left in the period, the Athletics would break the tie by scoring a goal making the score 4-3 over the Flyers.

At 1:15 remaining in the game, the Athletics would score another goal on the Flyers making the score 5-3.

Not defeated quite yet, with 54 seconds remaining, Rick Cleaver would score a goal with assists by Rylan Sideroff and Brandon Pfeil trialling behind the A’s 5-4.

In the end, the Flyers fell to the Athletics 5-4.

Since this was the last game of the regular season, the Flyers will now be heading off for the playoffs as they take on Grande Prairie for a seven-game series starting on February 5.

The Flyers playoffs schedule can be seen here.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleBlack Diamond to start construction on worker accommodations for Coastal GasLink
Next articleTwo local organizations receive funding from Provincial Government

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Oscar Burgess

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #8 defenseman Oscar Burgess. Each week, a different...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers in Calgary this weekend for IHA

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are taking a break this weekend from the NAHL as they...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Basketball teams to play in tournaments this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Senior Basketball teams are on the road this...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Supreme Court’s well ruling ‘credit negative’ for energy firms, says Moody’s

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A credit rating agency says high court support for the Alberta Energy Regulator's ability to force a bankruptcy trustee to pay...

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 97 south of Chetwynd

Fort St John RCMP seeking public’s assistance in searching for wanted...

BC Hydro expects electricity use to spike during kitchen kick-off to...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.