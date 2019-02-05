-17 C
The Fort St. John Flyers visiting the Grande Prairie Athletics for game one of the playoffs. File Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Fort St John Flyers to start playoffs tonight in Grande Prairie

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers will be starting their playoff series tonight as they visit the Grande Prairie Athletics.

At the last game of the regular season, on January 31, the Flyers were in Grande Prairie to take on the Athletics.

It was a pretty close game as the Flyers trailed one point behind the A’s throughout most of the night.

In the end, the Flyers fell short 5-4 to the Athletics.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says he’s got some guys that can make a commitment to the team for the playoffs in order to have a full bench.

“It’s going to be a good one. Grande Prairie, obviously, has a pretty solid team but we’ve got some guys that are able to make some commitments and their bosses are letting them get off work a little bit so, hopefully, we can go in there with a full bench.”

The Flyers are heading off to Grande Prairie for game one of the playoff series. That game is tonight, February 5, with puck drop at 8:30 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Centre.

You can see the full playoffs scheduled here.

Author

Scott Brooks
