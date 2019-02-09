Fort St John Hospital Foundation to celebrate 25th Anniversary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation will be holding an evening of celebration in honour of the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary.

The evening will include speeches, music performances, and tours of the Hospital.

Light refreshments and cake will be served.

Tours will start at 4:00 p.m. and run until 5:00 p.m., with the ceremony taking place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Hospital Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is taking place on February 21 at the Fort St. John Hospital Lobby.

For more information, you can call the Foundation at 250-261-7564.