Fort St John Huskies to start semi-finals this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NWJHL quarter-finals are almost wrapped up and the Fort St. John Huskies are itching to start the semi-finals.

According to the Huskies, based on the outcome of tonight’s Kings vs Vipers game, one of the two schedules will happen:

If Huskies play North Peace Navigators:

Game 1 Friday, March 1, 8 p.m. in FSJ

Game 2 Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m. in Peace River

Game 3 Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. in FSJ

Game 4 Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m. in Peace River

*Game 5 Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. in FSJ

*Game 6 Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. in Peace River

*Game 7 TBD in FSJ

If Huskies play Sexsmith Vipers:

Game 1 Friday, March 1, 8 p.m. in FSJ

Game 2 Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m. in SXS

Game 3 Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. in FSJ

Game 4 Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m. in SXS

*Game 5 Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. in FSJ

*Game 6 Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m. in SXS

*Game 7 Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m. in FSJ

*=If necessary

Last night, in game five, the Navigators bumped out the Flyers out of the semi-finals with a win of 5-2.

Tonight, at 8:30 p.m., the Vipers will play the final game five in Grande Prairie against the Kings.

Both the Vipers and Kings are currently sitting at a tie of two wins and two losses.

Regardless of who wins tonight, this means that the Huskies will have a game tomorrow night, Friday at 8:00 p.m., at the North Peace Arena.