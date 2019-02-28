-5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 28, 2019
An anxious Huskies bench looks on as they wait to see who they will be playing in the semi-finals this Friday night at the North Peace Arena. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Fort St John Huskies to start semi-finals this Friday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NWJHL quarter-finals are almost wrapped up and the Fort St. John Huskies are itching to start the semi-finals.

According to the Huskies, based on the outcome of tonight’s Kings vs Vipers game, one of the two schedules will happen:

If Huskies play North Peace Navigators:
Game 1 Friday, March 1, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 2 Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m. in Peace River
Game 3 Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 4 Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m. in Peace River
*Game 5 Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. in FSJ
*Game 6 Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. in Peace River
*Game 7 TBD in FSJ

If Huskies play Sexsmith Vipers:
Game 1 Friday, March 1, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 2 Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m. in SXS
Game 3 Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 4 Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m. in SXS
*Game 5 Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. in FSJ
*Game 6 Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m. in SXS
*Game 7 Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m. in FSJ

*=If necessary

Last night, in game five, the Navigators bumped out the Flyers out of the semi-finals with a win of 5-2.

Tonight, at 8:30 p.m., the Vipers will play the final game five in Grande Prairie against the Kings.

Both the Vipers and Kings are currently sitting at a tie of two wins and two losses.

Regardless of who wins tonight, this means that the Huskies will have a game tomorrow night, Friday at 8:00 p.m., at the North Peace Arena.

