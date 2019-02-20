Fort St. John North Peace Museum Heritage Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is celebrating ‘The Tie that Binds’ Heritage Day Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Heritage Day is a free event (donations welcomed), from 1 – 4 pm. The public is invited to participate in a scavenger hunt around the museum to learn more about the City’s historic buildings and places (one version for young children and one for youth and adults).

There will be a special photo exhibit about local buildings and streets in the form of archival and modern photographs, and an opportunity to write down your memories of these places.

For more information please call the museum at 250-787-0430.

9323 – 100th Street, Fort St John

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE