Fort St. John RCMP present their Annual Report to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP presented their Annual Report for January 1 to December 31, 2018, at the City’s Regular Council Meeting.

S/Sgt. Steve Perret and Sgt. Dave Tyreman shared the Report which covered areas such as members, staff, vacancy pattern, calls for service, and criminal code offences.

S/Sgt. Steve Perret shared with City Council with 18 staff leaving the area last year and 17 new recruits this year, senior staff are training the recruits yet even in the transition the Detachment is more stable and able to be more proactive in the community.

Perret goes on to share this is a great City to work in, that his staff have taken measures to be proactive which has shown in the reduction of crime numbers, especially in the court system there has been less ‘Court Folders’ as the RCMP have identified the most common offenders which are a small number of people causing a large amount of crime.

Calls for Service in total are down from 2016 numbers of 13547 to 12851 in 2018 which the RCMP say they have spent more time on the roads doing road checks.

Criminal Code Calls are down from 2016 numbers of 4741 to 4642 in 2018 again because of the RCMP’s proactive approach.

Persons (Violent) Crimes are down since 2016 in Robbery, Assaults, Sex Offences, threats and assaults

Property Crimes are up since 2016 numbers and down from 2017 numbers.

Increase in theft and mischief, showing a rise in theft from vehicles, shoplifting is up as well as mischief.

Public disturbances are down from 2016 numbers of 1256 to 962 in 2018

Controlled Drug and Substance Act numbers are a fair bit down with the recent legalization of Cannabis, this affects the Cannabis Possession numbers as enforcement has been less. The numbers are also down in this category as this unit usually maintains three members and the drug unit has only been running with one.

Impaired drivers are up and Municipal violations are down due to additional enforcement. Fatal collisions are up and damage only Motor Vehicle Incidents are down.

The RCMP shared they are excited about their new Detachment building and look forward to speaking with Council again regarding the Annual Performance Plan.