Friday, February 1, 2019
Fort St John RCMP seeking public’s assistance in searching for wanted man

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP hold an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Sheldon Bradley Ghostkeeper.

Ghostkeeper is First Nations, 6 feet tall weighing approximately 154 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ghostkeeper’s whereabouts are unknown at this time but he has relatives in the Dawson Creek, Prince George, and Vancouver areas.

Ghostkeeper is wanted for a number of firearms-related offences and is considered armed and dangerous.

If observed, do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Scott Brooks
