Fort St John receives 10-12 cm of snow as of Friday afternoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has released the amount of snow Fort St. John and the B.C. Peace has received so far.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says our area has received 10-12 cm of snow as of Friday afternoon.

“We’ve had, obviously, some snowfall with the system that is moving through right now. It looks like about 10-12 cm of snow in the B.C. Peace and still some more to come into this afternoon and tonight.”

According to Sekhon, we are expected to receive an additional 5-10 cm overnight with the snowfall ending Saturday afternoon.

An extreme cold warning is currently in effect for the North Peace.