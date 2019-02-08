-26.7 C
Stephen Culling at the 2016 Canadian Rodeo Finals. Photo by the Canadian Rodeo Finals.
Fort St John Steer Wrestler performing well at rodeo in Texas

Scott Brooks
FORT WORTH, TX – Fort St. John Steer Wrestler, Stephen Culling, was down in Fort Worth, Texas competing at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Culling competed with all the other steer wrestlers during “slack” where he stopped the clock in 4.5 seconds.

He also went to other rodeos, then came back and ran his second steer during the Tuesday matinee. He improved on his time significantly stopping the clock in 3.3 seconds.

Culling has made the fastest run of the 2019 Edition of the Rodeo, so far, and leads the second round and overall standings.

He is making plans to be back in Fort Worth this Saturday, February 9, for the Championship Finals.

Culling’s total time of 7.8 seconds has moved him ahead of Marcus Theriot (of Poplarville, Miss.) and Jace Melvin (of Fort Pierre, S.D.) who were tied for first place for the past week.

If Culling wins the Finals in Fort Worth, this could qualify him for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Scott Brooks
