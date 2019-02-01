-23.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News FSJ Ride for the Disabled needs volunteers and board members
News

FSJ Ride for the Disabled needs volunteers and board members

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Ride for the Disabled (NPRD) is at risk of closing its programs for adults and children with disabilities because they cannot find volunteers and board members.

An informational meeting regarding the future of the NPLC will be held at the Northern Lights College (room to be announced) on February 25th at 7 pm

The NPLC is having difficulty finding volunteers to fill board positions and participate in the fundraising functions that are necessary to keep this organization going.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Calder shares  “You do not have to like horses to be on our board. If you see value in what we provide for the community, please come out to support us by joining our group. The alternative may be that the Ride will end this year which would be a huge loss for the participants.”

The NPRD was founded in 1986 and the program is an asset to the riders that are able to participate in the 30 minutes guided riding program to help work and develop their gross-motor and sensory systems.

The program operates out of the Light Horse Arena on Wednesdays between 5 pm and 7 pm.

For more information about the program; email [email protected]

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleTwo local organizations receive funding from Provincial Government
Next articleNorthern BC Caribou Closure Town Hall with Bob Zimmer

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John receives 10-12 cm of snow as of Friday afternoon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has released the amount of snow Fort St. John and the B.C....
Read more
News

Recruiting health professionals to Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the recent Regular Council meeting, Councillor Trevor Bolin shared that he had attended...
Read more
News

Extreme cold warning issued for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An extreme cold warning has been issued for the North Peace. Environment Canada says a...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Supreme Court’s well ruling ‘credit negative’ for energy firms, says Moody’s

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A credit rating agency says high court support for the Alberta Energy Regulator's ability to force a bankruptcy trustee to pay...

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 97 south of Chetwynd

Fort St John RCMP seeking public’s assistance in searching for wanted...

BC Hydro expects electricity use to spike during kitchen kick-off to...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.