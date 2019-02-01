FSJ Ride for the Disabled needs volunteers and board members

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Ride for the Disabled (NPRD) is at risk of closing its programs for adults and children with disabilities because they cannot find volunteers and board members.

An informational meeting regarding the future of the NPLC will be held at the Northern Lights College (room to be announced) on February 25th at 7 pm

The NPLC is having difficulty finding volunteers to fill board positions and participate in the fundraising functions that are necessary to keep this organization going.

Elizabeth Calder shares “You do not have to like horses to be on our board. If you see value in what we provide for the community, please come out to support us by joining our group. The alternative may be that the Ride will end this year which would be a huge loss for the participants.”

The NPRD was founded in 1986 and the program is an asset to the riders that are able to participate in the 30 minutes guided riding program to help work and develop their gross-motor and sensory systems.

The program operates out of the Light Horse Arena on Wednesdays between 5 pm and 7 pm.

For more information about the program; email [email protected]

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE