Fundraiser night for Midget Predators this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Thursday, February 28, the Northeast B.C. Midget Predators will be holding a Midget Female Provincial Championships Fundraiser.

It was announced in January that the Predators would be hosting the Championships from March 21 to the 24 in Fort St. John.

In order to host the Championships, funds are needed.

North Bar and Grill will be having a Burger and Bevie Night on February 28 to help raise funds.

For more information, and to purchase your tickets, you can call or text Eva at 250-261-4796.