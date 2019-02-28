Game four of NPHL semi-finals is tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game four of the NPHL semi-finals takes place tonight as four teams continued to battle it out for a spot in the finals.

On February 26, for game three, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks were host to the Manning Comets.

The Canucks played a hard-fought game and managed to be the Comets 3-2.

Currently, the Canucks vs Comets series is sitting at 3-0 for Dawson Creek.

Also on Tuesday night, the Grande Prairie Athletics were in Falher to take on the Pirates.

The Athletics would get an early start in the game, eventually beating the Pirates 6-2.

Currently, the Athletics vs Pirates series is sitting at 2-1 for Grande Prairie.

Tonight, February 28, the Canucks are in Manning to face the Comets and the Pirates are in Grande Prairie to take on the Athletics for game four of the semi-finals.