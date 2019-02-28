-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Game four of NPHL semi-finals is tonight
Sports

Game four of NPHL semi-finals is tonight

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game four of the NPHL semi-finals takes place tonight as four teams continued to battle it out for a spot in the finals.

On February 26, for game three, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks were host to the Manning Comets.

The Canucks played a hard-fought game and managed to be the Comets 3-2.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the Canucks vs Comets series is sitting at 3-0 for Dawson Creek.

Also on Tuesday night, the Grande Prairie Athletics were in Falher to take on the Pirates.

The Athletics would get an early start in the game, eventually beating the Pirates 6-2.

Currently, the Athletics vs Pirates series is sitting at 2-1 for Grande Prairie.

Tonight, February 28, the Canucks are in Manning to face the Comets and the Pirates are in Grande Prairie to take on the Athletics for game four of the semi-finals.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous article9th Annual  2 X 2 Bonspiel taking place at Taylor Curling Club
Next articleSpring Weather Forecast

RECENT STORIES

Sports

9th Annual  2 X 2 Bonspiel taking place at Taylor Curling Club

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club is getting ready to host the 9th Annual  2 X 2 Bonspiel.Each team must...
Read more
Sports

Sims says experience was awesome and overwhelming at Canada Winter Games

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Brayden Sims, of Fivestar Boxing Academy, came out a winner at the...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host PAC Saints this Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this Friday as they host the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government invites you to have your say on B.C.’s Employment Standards

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Throughout the month of March, the Ministry of Labour is inviting British Columbian's to share their views before the Government makes...

Caregiver maintenance payments set to increase

Sims says experience was awesome and overwhelming at Canada Winter Games

‘Points of View’ Opening Night at Peace Gallery North

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.