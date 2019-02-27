-4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Sports Game four of NPHL semi-finals this Thursday
Sports

Game four of NPHL semi-finals this Thursday

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game three of the NPHL semi-finals took place last night, Tuesday, February 26, as four teams continued to battle it out for a spot in the finals.

The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks were host to the Manning Comets.

The Canucks played a hard-fought game and managed to be the Comets 3-2.

Currently, the Canucks vs Comets series is sitting at 3-0 for Dawson Creek.

Also on Tuesday night, the Grande Prairie Athletics were in Falher to take on the Pirates.

The Athletics would get an early start in the game, eventually beating the Pirates 6-2.

Currently, the Athletics vs Pirates series is sitting at 2-1 for Grande Prairie.

Up next, this Thursday, February 28, the Canucks are in Manning to face the Comets and the Pirates are in Grande Prairie to take on the Athletics.

