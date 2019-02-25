-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo courtesy Facebook page.
Home Sports Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight
Sports

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fourth game of the NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight, February 25, as four teams battle it out for a spot in the semi-finals.

The teams currently playing in the playoffs is the North Peace Navigators vs the Fairview Flyers and the JDA County Kings vs the Sexsmith Vipers.

The playoffs started on February 19 and have played, so far, three games.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St. John Huskies and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks are in a bye, waiting for the semi-finals to begin on March 1.

The Huskies will play the highest ranking team from round one winner and the Canucks will play the lowest ranking team from round one winner.

Currently, in the NWJHL Playoff Standings, the Flyers and the Vipers have four points, the Navigators with three points, and the Kings with two points.

Current NWJHL League Playoff Standings as of February 25. Source NWJHL

Tonight, February 25, the Kings are in Sexsmith as they take on the Vipers and the Navigators are at Fairview as they face the Flyers.

All games are scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit the NWJHL website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRegistration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4
Next articleBusy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Busy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend on Charlie Lake as over 82 hockey teams participated...
Read more
Sports

Fundraiser night for Midget Predators this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Thursday, February 28, the Northeast B.C. Midget Predators will be holding a Midget Female...
Read more
Sports

NPHL semi-finals going strong as teams head into game three

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NPHL semi-finals are going strong as two games have now been completed with...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fourth game of the NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight, February 25, as four teams battle it out for a...

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

Fundraiser night for Midget Predators this Thursday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.