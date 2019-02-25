Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fourth game of the NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight, February 25, as four teams battle it out for a spot in the semi-finals.

The teams currently playing in the playoffs is the North Peace Navigators vs the Fairview Flyers and the JDA County Kings vs the Sexsmith Vipers.

The playoffs started on February 19 and have played, so far, three games.

The Fort St. John Huskies and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks are in a bye, waiting for the semi-finals to begin on March 1.

The Huskies will play the highest ranking team from round one winner and the Canucks will play the lowest ranking team from round one winner.

Currently, in the NWJHL Playoff Standings, the Flyers and the Vipers have four points, the Navigators with three points, and the Kings with two points.

Tonight, February 25, the Kings are in Sexsmith as they take on the Vipers and the Navigators are at Fairview as they face the Flyers.

All games are scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit the NWJHL website.