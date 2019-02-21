-3.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Government awards contract for remediation work on Alaska Highway

Tracy Teves
FORT NELSON, B.C. –  Industra-Liard Construction Ltd. of Surrey, British Columbia was awarded the contract for remediation work on the Alaska Highway in the area of Peterson Creek.

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, announced the awarding following what the government says was an open, fair and transparent bidding process.

Through the contract, Industra-Liard Construction Ltd. will clean an abandoned portion of the old highway’s route and will remove non-functional infrastructure, such as culverts, road signs, guide rails and bridges that are no longer safe for the public and also prevents passage of fish in a nearby creek.

The project will employ the local labour force and Aboriginal companies as the procurement was done through an Aboriginal set-aside under the Procurement Strategy for Aboriginal Business.

Public Services and Procurement Canada is committed to maintaining the integrity of its infrastructure to ensure the safety of Canadians.

“Through this project, our government is making the Alaska Highway safer for the community while protecting the environment. The contract demonstrates our commitment to working with communities to create jobs and strengthen the local economy,” said Carla Qualtrough Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

Previous article‘Caribou Recovery Plan’ discussions continue behind closed doors
Next articleDigital Platform Executives called to appear before International Grand Committee

