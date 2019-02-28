Government invites you to have your say on B.C.’s Employment Standards

VICTORIA, B.C. – Throughout the month of March, the Ministry of Labour is inviting British Columbian’s to share their views before the Government makes changes to the Employment Standards Act.

The Employment Standards Act was last comprehensively reviewed in 1994.

The Government says, since then, technology has significantly changed workplaces. There are new technologies that drive how and where people work, many more part-time employees and many more people working remotely, from home or on virtual teams.

According to the Ministry of Labour, To reflect modern workplaces and to ensure that employment standards are evenly applied and enforced, the Ministry intends to make changes to the act as early as this spring.

The B.C. Law Institute has carried out the Employment Standards Reform Project, which included a public consultation and a final report that outlines a set of recommendations.

Through this feedback, as well as a review of what is in place in other jurisdictions, there are several areas where the Government is considering improvements.

The deadline for participation is March 31, 2019.

For more information about how to participate, you can visit the Government of B.C.’s website.